Cyber Cell Busts Multi-State Cyber Frauds, Recovers Rs. 5 Crore in Cryptocurrency

In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch's cyber cell carried out extensive raids across Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, cracking down on cyber fraud syndicates. Multiple ringleaders involved in Digital Arrest and Investment Fraud schemes were detained, with the authorities recovering a cryptocurrency trail worth Rs. 5 crore linked to handlers in Dubai.

The operation also exposed fake enterprises, mule accounts, and e-commerce operations. Arrests include Sumit Kumar, Atul Sharma from Kurukshetra, Rahul Manda from Hisar, Varun Anchal alias Lucky from Jalandhar, and Amit Kumar Singh alias Kartik from Saran, each implicated in different fraudulent schemes.

Sumit Garg, a key figure operating under a Dubai-based handler, was captured in the Investment Scam, while Rahul Manda faced arrest for his role in a Digital Arrest fraud where a victim was duped out of Rs. 30 lakh. Varun Anchal managed mule accounts and fund transfers, with Amit Kumar Singh, an ex-bank employee, aiding in the transactions. The Supreme Court nullified bail for Lakshay Nanda from Ludhiana, charged in a Rs. 48.35 lakh investment fraud.

Authorities seized mobile phones, SIM cards, laptops, cheque books, and three cryptocurrency wallets worth 552,944 USDT (approx. Rs. 5 crore) during a raid in Gurugram. Fraudsters masqueraded as law enforcement to intimidate victims into compliance, creating fake investment platforms with high return promises to ensnare more victims.

Recruitment of financially disadvantaged individuals, students, and unemployed youth for opening mule accounts was a key tactic, using sham e-commerce companies to obscure transaction trails. (ANI)