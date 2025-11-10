Left Menu

EU Weighs Financial Aid Solutions for Ukraine Amidst Russian Asset Freeze

The European Union is exploring financial support options for Ukraine, either by borrowing funds or using frozen Russian assets. EU finance ministers are considering these strategies to cover Ukraine's needs for 2026-2027. The preferred option involves the Reparations Loan model, despite legal challenges raised by Belgium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:38 IST
EU Weighs Financial Aid Solutions for Ukraine Amidst Russian Asset Freeze

The European Union is considering two primary options to provide financial aid to Ukraine: borrowing money or utilizing frozen Russian assets. This discussion comes as EU finance ministers gather in Brussels, following a commitment made by the bloc's leaders to meet Ukraine's financial needs for the 2026-2027 period.

One proposed solution is using frozen Russian assets, primarily held at Belgian securities depository Euroclear, to fund Ukraine. This option, known as the Reparations Loan model, would involve the EU replacing Russian cash with zero-coupon AAA bonds. Kyiv would only repay these funds if war reparations from Russia become available, effectively making it a grant.

However, Belgium has expressed concerns over potential legal liabilities and demands a solid legal framework to mitigate lawsuit risks. The alternative of borrowing funds directly is less favored, as it could raise debt levels for already financially burdened EU countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Surge in Dhaka Amid Crude Bombings

Tensions Surge in Dhaka Amid Crude Bombings

 Bangladesh
2
Novartis Expands U.S. Presence with New Cancer Treatment Factory in California

Novartis Expands U.S. Presence with New Cancer Treatment Factory in Californ...

 Global
3
Parliamentary Panel Formation Stirs Political Landscape

Parliamentary Panel Formation Stirs Political Landscape

 India
4
High-Profile Attack Case: Tis Hazari Court Gears for Charges Debate

High-Profile Attack Case: Tis Hazari Court Gears for Charges Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025