EU Weighs Financial Aid Solutions for Ukraine Amidst Russian Asset Freeze

The European Union is considering two primary options to provide financial aid to Ukraine: borrowing money or utilizing frozen Russian assets. This discussion comes as EU finance ministers gather in Brussels, following a commitment made by the bloc's leaders to meet Ukraine's financial needs for the 2026-2027 period.

One proposed solution is using frozen Russian assets, primarily held at Belgian securities depository Euroclear, to fund Ukraine. This option, known as the Reparations Loan model, would involve the EU replacing Russian cash with zero-coupon AAA bonds. Kyiv would only repay these funds if war reparations from Russia become available, effectively making it a grant.

However, Belgium has expressed concerns over potential legal liabilities and demands a solid legal framework to mitigate lawsuit risks. The alternative of borrowing funds directly is less favored, as it could raise debt levels for already financially burdened EU countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)