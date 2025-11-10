Airtel Payments Bank's Profit Surge: A Digital Banking Triumph

Airtel Payments Bank has achieved a profit of Rs 11.8 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, showing slight growth from the previous year. Additionally, its quarterly revenue exceeded Rs 800 crore, marking a significant first for the company.

The latest figures for Q2FY26 reveal that Airtel Payments Bank's revenue climbed to Rs 804 crore, a robust 19.4% increase year-on-year. This surge is indicative of a strong growth trajectory as the bank continues to expand its customer base and product offerings.

According to a release, the bank's annualised Gross Merchandise Value has reached Rs 4,56,000 crore, reflecting the growing popularity of its Safe Second Account and other innovative propositions. With a vast network of over 5 lakh banking points and a strong digital-first model, Airtel Payments Bank solidifies its position as India's third-largest mobile bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)