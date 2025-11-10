Left Menu

Airtel Payments Bank's Profit Surge: A Digital Banking Triumph

Airtel Payments Bank reported a Q2 profit of Rs 11.8 crore, showing marginal growth from the previous year. The quarterly revenue surpassed Rs 800 crore for the first time, driven by a 19.4% increase. The bank's Gross Merchandise Value reached Rs 4,56,000 crore, enhancing its digital services appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:47 IST
Airtel Payments Bank's Profit Surge: A Digital Banking Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Airtel Payments Bank has achieved a profit of Rs 11.8 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, showing slight growth from the previous year. Additionally, its quarterly revenue exceeded Rs 800 crore, marking a significant first for the company.

The latest figures for Q2FY26 reveal that Airtel Payments Bank's revenue climbed to Rs 804 crore, a robust 19.4% increase year-on-year. This surge is indicative of a strong growth trajectory as the bank continues to expand its customer base and product offerings.

According to a release, the bank's annualised Gross Merchandise Value has reached Rs 4,56,000 crore, reflecting the growing popularity of its Safe Second Account and other innovative propositions. With a vast network of over 5 lakh banking points and a strong digital-first model, Airtel Payments Bank solidifies its position as India's third-largest mobile bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Launches Rewa-New Delhi Flight, Boosting Regional Connectivity

Madhya Pradesh Launches Rewa-New Delhi Flight, Boosting Regional Connectivit...

 India
2
Wall Street Boosted by Shutdown Progress

Wall Street Boosted by Shutdown Progress

 Global
3
India Simplifies Corneal Transplantation: New Amendments to Boost Accessibility

India Simplifies Corneal Transplantation: New Amendments to Boost Accessibil...

 India
4
Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Langkawi

Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Langkawi

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025