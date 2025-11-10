Apollo Sports Capital Seizes Control of Atletico Madrid in Landmark Deal

Apollo Sports Capital, the sports investment division of U.S.-based Apollo, has announced an agreement to acquire a majority stake in revered Spanish football club Atletico Madrid. The announcement was made on Monday, although the involved parties have not disclosed any financial specifics.

Insiders familiar with the deal indicate that this transaction values the club at approximately 2.5 billion euros, with Apollo planning to purchase about 55% of shares from current stakeholders. The move signifies another foray into the sports sector by private equity firms, drawn by its reliable revenue prospects.

Despite this shift in ownership, Atletico Madrid's CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin and President Enrique Cerezo will continue to hold their positions and remain as shareholders. The transaction is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2026, echoing the ongoing trend of private equity investments in the sports domain.