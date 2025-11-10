Left Menu

Apollo Sports Capital Seizes Control of Atletico Madrid in Landmark Deal

Apollo Sports Capital has agreed to become the majority shareholder in Atletico Madrid, valuing the club at approximately 2.5 billion euros. The club's CEO and President will remain in their positions. The investment is expected to finalize in Q1 2026, continuing a trend in private equity investments in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apollo Sports Capital, the sports investment division of U.S.-based Apollo, has announced an agreement to acquire a majority stake in revered Spanish football club Atletico Madrid. The announcement was made on Monday, although the involved parties have not disclosed any financial specifics.

Insiders familiar with the deal indicate that this transaction values the club at approximately 2.5 billion euros, with Apollo planning to purchase about 55% of shares from current stakeholders. The move signifies another foray into the sports sector by private equity firms, drawn by its reliable revenue prospects.

Despite this shift in ownership, Atletico Madrid's CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin and President Enrique Cerezo will continue to hold their positions and remain as shareholders. The transaction is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2026, echoing the ongoing trend of private equity investments in the sports domain.

