Deadly Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Triggers Nationwide Alerts

An explosion near Gate No. 1 of Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station has claimed eight lives and injured several others, prompting alerts in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Authorities are focusing on heightened security at sensitive locations, while investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:37 IST
The aftermath of the blast near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station has resulted in eight fatalities and left many injured, sparking widespread security alerts. The incident has prompted immediate response from law enforcement and alerts across neighboring Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, underscoring the severity of the situation.

According to police sources, heightened vigilance is now being observed in all thirteen districts of Uttarakhand. Uttar Pradesh officials have been directed to bolster security measures at sensitive religious sites, sensitive districts, and border areas, ensuring public safety remains a priority.

As the investigation unfolds, police and emergency services continue their efforts to manage the situation. Eyewitness accounts describe the harrowing aftermath, with debris and body parts scattered across the scene. Authorities report that out of the fifteen individuals brought to LNJP Hospital, eight succumbed to their injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

