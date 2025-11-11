Left Menu

Global Markets Surge on Optimism Over U.S. Shutdown Resolution

Global equities rallied and government bond yields increased on Monday as optimism grew for an end to the U.S. government shutdown. Signs of progress in Washington alleviated investor concerns, as markets responded favorably to the possibility of resumed official economic data releases and a potential government reopening.

Updated: 11-11-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 02:28 IST
Global equities and government bond yields surged on Monday, fueled by optimism that the prolonged U.S. government shutdown is nearing an end.

The U.S. Senate advanced measures to resolve the 41-day impasse that has disrupted economic data releases and affected many sectors, including air travel and federal workers.

Stock markets reacted to potential resolutions in Washington, with investors showing a willingness to take on risk in anticipation of resumed economic activities and clearer financial outlooks.

