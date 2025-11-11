Global Markets Surge on Optimism Over U.S. Shutdown Resolution

Global equities and government bond yields surged on Monday, fueled by optimism that the prolonged U.S. government shutdown is nearing an end.

The U.S. Senate advanced measures to resolve the 41-day impasse that has disrupted economic data releases and affected many sectors, including air travel and federal workers.

Stock markets reacted to potential resolutions in Washington, with investors showing a willingness to take on risk in anticipation of resumed economic activities and clearer financial outlooks.

