FCC Chairman Urges Disney and Google to Resolve YouTube TV Standoff
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has urged Google and Disney to resolve their ongoing negotiations swiftly to restore Disney's networks to YouTube TV. Carr emphasized consumers' rights to access paid-for programming, including sports events, amidst the blackout affecting Disney's networks on the streaming service.
- Country:
- United States
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr has called for Google and Disney to expedite their negotiations and reach an agreement to restore Disney's networks on YouTube TV. This push comes as the standoff has resulted in a blackout of Disney's channels on the platform.
Owned by Google, YouTube TV's inability to include Disney's networks affects numerous users who rely on the platform for various programming, including popular sports content.
In a statement on X, Carr highlighted the importance of viewers' rights to access programming they have paid for, emphasizing the need for a swift resolution to restore service availability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FCC
- Brendan Carr
- Disney
- YouTube TV
- blackout
- negotiations
- networks
- programming
- sports
ALSO READ
U.S.-Switzerland Trade Tariff Negotiations: A Path to Reduced Duties
U.S. Pledges Support in Bolivia's Financial Negotiations
Decisions Loom Over Hamas: US-Israel Negotiations Intensify
WHO Member States Begin Negotiations on Pandemic Agreement’s Pathogen Sharing System
Iran's Stance: Sovereignty and Security in Nuclear Negotiations