Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli in Final Nithari Murder Case

The Supreme Court has acquitted Surendra Koli, a key figure in the 2006 Nithari serial killings, overturning his final conviction. This decision reflects shifting perspectives on evidence reliability, following Koli's previous acquittals in multiple related cases. Koli is now free, pending no further charges against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:32 IST
Supreme Court of India (Repsentative Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive ruling on Tuesday, the Supreme Court acquitted Surendra Koli, a significant figure in the 2006 Nithari serial murders, revoking his final conviction and ordering his immediate release.

A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai, with Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, addressed Koli's curative petition, emphasizing the petitioner's innocence citing his multiple prior acquittals.

Previously tied to multiple gruesome crimes, Koli's recent acquittal reflects changing judicial stances on evidence validity in these high-profile cases. This marks the closure of remaining legal challenges against Koli and co-defendant Moninder Singh Pandher, affirming their non-liability as declared by the Allahabad High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

