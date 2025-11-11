Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli in Final Nithari Murder Case

In a decisive ruling on Tuesday, the Supreme Court acquitted Surendra Koli, a significant figure in the 2006 Nithari serial murders, revoking his final conviction and ordering his immediate release.

A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai, with Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, addressed Koli's curative petition, emphasizing the petitioner's innocence citing his multiple prior acquittals.

Previously tied to multiple gruesome crimes, Koli's recent acquittal reflects changing judicial stances on evidence validity in these high-profile cases. This marks the closure of remaining legal challenges against Koli and co-defendant Moninder Singh Pandher, affirming their non-liability as declared by the Allahabad High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)