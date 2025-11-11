China's Drive to Attract Private Investment in Energy
China is set to boost policy support to attract private investment in the energy sector. Recent policy measures aim to revitalize private capital involvement in infrastructure and the low-altitude economy. This initiative seeks to encourage private capital to participate in various infrastructure projects.
China is amplifying its efforts to lure private investments into the energy sector, as announced on Tuesday by an official from the National Energy Administration during a press conference.
On Monday, China unveiled a set of new policy measures designed to rejuvenate private investment. These measures include fostering private capital's participation in a spectrum of infrastructure projects and the burgeoning low-altitude economy.
The initiatives underscore China's commitment to incorporating private capital into its economic framework, especially in critical sectors like energy, to stimulate broader economic growth.
