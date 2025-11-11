Bihar's Political Tides: A Shift in Voter Sentiment

In a significant electoral development, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram declared that the voters' mood has shifted notably, indicating potential political transformation. Addressing reporters post-voting in Kutumba, Ram stressed that both the electorate and the INDIA alliance exude a renewed confidence pointing to the end of two decades of governance.

Concerns were raised regarding suspicious vehicle activities during polling. Rajesh Ram warned about unidentified vehicles, including a black Scorpio, roaming various constituencies. "We've informed the administration and alerted our volunteers," Ram stated, emphasizing vigilance during the electoral process.

Earlier in New Delhi, a blast near Red Fort was labeled a 'security failure' by Ram, urging national unity and calm. Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha reflected on the robust voter turnout in Bihar, crediting it to public desire for peace and progress. With impressive early figures from the Election Commission, Bihar's assembly elections continue to capture attention with both INDIA bloc and NDA in close competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)