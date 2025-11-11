Left Menu

Bihar's Political Tides: A Shift in Voter Sentiment

As Bihar's assembly elections move into their final phase, political dynamics shift with changing voter sentiments. Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram highlights electoral momentum towards the INDIA alliance, while voter turnout surges, signaling political change. Meanwhile, security concerns loom amid polling operations in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:51 IST
Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant electoral development, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram declared that the voters' mood has shifted notably, indicating potential political transformation. Addressing reporters post-voting in Kutumba, Ram stressed that both the electorate and the INDIA alliance exude a renewed confidence pointing to the end of two decades of governance.

Concerns were raised regarding suspicious vehicle activities during polling. Rajesh Ram warned about unidentified vehicles, including a black Scorpio, roaming various constituencies. "We've informed the administration and alerted our volunteers," Ram stated, emphasizing vigilance during the electoral process.

Earlier in New Delhi, a blast near Red Fort was labeled a 'security failure' by Ram, urging national unity and calm. Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha reflected on the robust voter turnout in Bihar, crediting it to public desire for peace and progress. With impressive early figures from the Election Commission, Bihar's assembly elections continue to capture attention with both INDIA bloc and NDA in close competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

