Transforming India: From Technology Consumer to Creator

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasizes India's shift from technology consumer to creator. At the Delhi Defence Dialogue, he advocates enhancing collaboration among soldiers, scientists, and strategists, fostering technological innovations, and building systems to adapt and respond to technological advancements swiftly, ensuring India leads in global innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:25 IST
Transforming India: From Technology Consumer to Creator
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the need for India to shift from a technology consumer to a creator, highlighting the importance of innovation at the Delhi Defence Dialogue in New Delhi. He underscored the necessity of creating conditions for niche products to thrive through collaboration among soldiers, scientists, start-ups, and strategists.

Singh advocated for building systems and ecosystems that facilitate the swift and natural creation and adoption of new technologies. He stressed the significance of agile institutions, open minds, and seamless collaboration, stating that India's ability to become the architect of technological revolutions depends on this synergy.

He highlighted the government's efforts to enhance India's technological leadership, calling for a focus on agility, adaptability, and continuous learning within defence institutions. Singh also pointed to the importance of expanding the defence industrial base and leveraging initiatives like iDEX and the Technology Development Fund to nurture a new generation of innovators.

