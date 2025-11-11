Left Menu

Ukraine Military Targets Key Russian Facilities

Ukraine's military launched strikes on Russia's Saratov oil refinery, a Sea Oil Terminal in Crimea, and a warehouse in Donetsk, causing significant damage according to a Telegram post from Ukraine's General Staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:31 IST
Ukraine Military Targets Key Russian Facilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military reported successful strikes on critical Russian sites, including the Saratov oil refinery, late Monday night. These attacks resulted in significant explosions and a substantial fire in the vicinity of the refinery.

Additionally, Ukraine targeted a Sea Oil Terminal in the Russian-occupied Crimea region, further escalating tensions between the two nations. A warehouse in the occupied Donetsk area was also hit, indicating a broader strategy to disrupt Russian-controlled infrastructures.

The strategic operations were confirmed via a post by Ukraine's General Staff on the Telegram messaging platform, highlighting the ongoing conflict's intensity and complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bulgaria's Gasoline Crunch: Navigating Sanctions on Russian Oil Giants

Bulgaria's Gasoline Crunch: Navigating Sanctions on Russian Oil Giants

 Greece
2
Cross-Border Trade Stagnation: A Costly Standstill

Cross-Border Trade Stagnation: A Costly Standstill

 Pakistan
3
Deadly Blast Rocks Islamabad Court: A Closer Look at Rising Terror Threats

Deadly Blast Rocks Islamabad Court: A Closer Look at Rising Terror Threats

 Pakistan
4
SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging validity of Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Act, 2021.

SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging validity of Tribunals Reforms (Rati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025