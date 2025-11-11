Ukraine's military reported successful strikes on critical Russian sites, including the Saratov oil refinery, late Monday night. These attacks resulted in significant explosions and a substantial fire in the vicinity of the refinery.

Additionally, Ukraine targeted a Sea Oil Terminal in the Russian-occupied Crimea region, further escalating tensions between the two nations. A warehouse in the occupied Donetsk area was also hit, indicating a broader strategy to disrupt Russian-controlled infrastructures.

The strategic operations were confirmed via a post by Ukraine's General Staff on the Telegram messaging platform, highlighting the ongoing conflict's intensity and complexity.

