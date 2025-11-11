Vedanta Aluminium Advances Net-Zero Goals with Restora Launch

Vedanta Aluminium has taken a decisive step towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions by launching Restora, a low-carbon aluminium product, at its Balco facility in Korba, Chhattisgarh. This innovation is part of the company's broader commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices.

The production of Restora is powered by renewable energy, ensuring its greenhouse gas emission intensity is significantly below the international low-carbon aluminium threshold of 4 tonnes of carbon equivalent per tonne of aluminium.

Rajiv Kumar, CEO of Vedanta Aluminium, emphasized that Restora has already set a benchmark in the industry. The expansion of the product line is aimed at strengthening India's position as a leader in climate-conscious industrial growth.