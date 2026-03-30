Delhi's Modern Gaushalas: A Step Towards Sustainable Cow Welfare
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced funding for cow welfare, focusing on developing modern gaushalas. Over Rs 20 crore was allocated, including Rs 7.64 crore for pending liabilities and Rs 12.62 crore for fodder expenses. The initiative promotes clean energy through cow dung biogas generation to enhance gaushala infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a substantial financial commitment towards cow welfare in the city, unveiling plans to develop 10 state-of-the-art gaushalas. Over Rs 20 crore has been earmarked for this initiative, highlighting the administration's dedication to sustainable cow care.
At a ceremony held at the official residence, Jan Seva Sadan, Gupta distributed lease extension certificates to managers of cow shelters. The funds will not only address pending liabilities but also enhance the infrastructure of these facilities, particularly for biogas production.
The government aims to ensure these gaushalas can independently sustain operations, with emphasis on biogas as a clean energy source. Cooperation from society is deemed essential for the ongoing success of the gaushalas, which will continue to provide critical care for stray cattle across various regions.
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