Water and Gender: Dhanuka Agritech's Pledge for Sustainable Progress

New Delhi, March 31, 2026: In a significant World Water Day event, Dhanuka Agritech Limited spotlighted the theme ''Water and Gender'' at a gathering in New Delhi. The program drew attention to the gender disparities in water access, notably affecting Indian women who spend an estimated 5.5 crore hours each day collecting water.

Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary praised Dhanuka's efforts and highlighted transformative initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The mission has substantially improved tap water access for over 15 crore rural households, reducing the burdens on women and bolstering India's water security framework.

Dr. R.G. Agarwal stressed India's finite water resources, pushing for conservation as a national agenda. The gathering underlined soil and water management strategies for sustainability. Dhanuka Agritech reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable agriculture, with a focus on responsible water management and collaboration across sectors to ensure equitable water access.

(With inputs from agencies.)