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IIT Bombay's Biomass Breakthrough: Sustainable Cooking Fuel Innovation

IIT Bombay has pioneered a patented biomass gasification technology to convert dry leaf waste into cooking fuel, significantly reducing LPG usage and carbon emissions. The technology, developed by Professors Sanjay Mahajani and Sandeep Kumar, is licensed to Infixen Energy and promises substantial annual savings and environmental benefits for large hostels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:06 IST
IIT Bombay's Biomass Breakthrough: Sustainable Cooking Fuel Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

IIT Bombay is setting a new standard in sustainable cooking fuel innovation with its groundbreaking biomass gasification technology. For over a decade, the institution has drastically cut LPG usage by transforming dry leaf waste into a viable cooking fuel, marking a significant advancement amid current LPG supply concerns.

The innovation, initiated by Professor Sanjay Mahajani in 2014 and further enhanced by Professor Sandeep Kumar in 2017, has not been without its challenges. Initial trials encountered issues with Indian biomass forming clinkers, which clogged systems and released smoke. However, by 2016, their perseverance led to a patented gasifier that mitigated these issues.

Licensed to Infixen Energy, this technology's application in large hostels could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 300 tonnes annually and save Rs 50 lakh by replacing 90 tonnes of LPG. IIT Bombay's success underscores the potential for biomass as a sustainable fuel solution.

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