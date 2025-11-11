JSW Energy Powers Up with India's Largest Green Hydrogen Plant

JSW Energy has marked a significant milestone by announcing the launch of India's largest green hydrogen plant in Karnataka. This development aims to bolster the clean steel-making process for JSW Steel, reflecting a strategic pivot towards sustainable industrial practices.

According to the company's exchange filing on Tuesday, the plant represents JSW Energy's first venture into green hydrogen production and underscores India's push towards renewable energy sources. Strategically situated next to the JSW Steel plant in Vijayanagar, the facility will supply green hydrogen directly to the DRI unit to facilitate low-carbon steel production.

The project's strategic importance is highlighted by its inclusion in the Production Linked Incentive Scheme Tranche I. Under a seven-year offtake agreement with JSW Steel, the plant will deliver 3,800 TPA of green hydrogen and 30,000 TPA of green oxygen. This is part of the company's broader allocation under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme initiated by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).