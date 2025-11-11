Left Menu

India on High Alert: Security Intensified After Delhi Explosion

Following a car explosion near Red Fort, Indian cities ramp up security measures. Madhya Pradesh intensifies vehicle checks and deploys police at crowded areas. Officials in Bhopal and Indore are vigilant, with dog squads and bomb squads on standby. Eight casualties were reported in the Delhi incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:37 IST
Madhya Pradesh Police are checking vehicle in Bhopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of a car explosion near Red Fort in Delhi, security measures have been heightened across various Indian cities. States have been placed on high alert, with Madhya Pradesh intensifying vehicle inspections both at entry and exit points, alongside rigorous checks at railway stations and airports to mitigate any potential threats.

Addressing the state of heightened alertness, ACP Jahagirabad, Bittu Sharma, shared that authorities are focusing on suspicious activity, particularly examining vehicles without number plates or those from other regions. Bhopal Police have implemented comprehensive surveillance strategies, doubling down on areas with significant traffic, including shopping districts, to ensure public safety.

Bhopal's Commissioner of Police, Harinarayanchari Mishra, confirmed the continued deployment of police forces at sensitive sites around the city. Following the Delhi blast, night-long searches were routine, employing dog squads and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. Indore remains similarly vigilant, with the Railway Protection Force performing exhaustive checks. Unfortunately, the explosion resulted in eight fatalities and numerous injuries in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

