Tata Power's Revenue Soars: A 14% Profit Surge in September Quarter

Tata Power, on Tuesday, announced a 14% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,245 crore for the September quarter. This growth was bolstered by increased revenues.

The company had previously reported a net profit of Rs 1,093 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25, according to a company statement.

Tata Power's revenue rose to Rs 15,769 crore, marking a 3% increase from Rs 15,247 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The EBITDA climbed 6% to Rs 4,032 crore, up from Rs 3,808 crore.

CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha stated, "Tata Power has reported a robust performance in Q2FY26 and H1FY26, reflecting the strength of strategic initiatives and decisions taken by the company towards its integrated and diversified business model." Tata Power Company Limited, part of the Tata Group, boasts a diversified portfolio of 15.9 GW, emphasizing its position as a leading integrated power company.