Left Menu

Tata Power's Strategic Stake in Bhutan's Green Energy Future

Tata Power plans to invest Rs 1,572 crore to acquire a 40% equity stake in a special purpose vehicle for the development of the Dorjilung hydro power project in Bhutan. The project, valued at Rs 13,100 crore, aims to promote clean energy. An agreement with Druk Green Power Corporation will formalize the acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:17 IST
Tata Power's Strategic Stake in Bhutan's Green Energy Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power announced on Tuesday its decision to invest Rs 1,572 crore for a 40% equity stake in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set to launch the 1,125 MW Dorjilung hydro power project in Bhutan, with a total investment of Rs 13,100 crore.

This acquisition will occur in multiple tranches, governed by a shareholders agreement with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd, as revealed in a regulatory filing. Notably, this SPV has yet to be incorporated.

Upon completion, the SPV will become Tata Power's associate company, facilitating the company's shift towards clean energy. The first tranche is expected within six months, with the acquisition totaling approximately Rs 1,572 crore, paid in cash.

TRENDING

1
Price Cuts in India: Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Costs

Price Cuts in India: Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Costs

 Global
2
Supreme Court Reserves Verdict on Tribunals Reforms Act: A Legal Showdown

Supreme Court Reserves Verdict on Tribunals Reforms Act: A Legal Showdown

 India
3
Daring Escape: Cattle Smugglers Clash with Law Enforcement

Daring Escape: Cattle Smugglers Clash with Law Enforcement

 India
4
Tragic C-130 Crash: Turkish Military Plane Down in Georgia

Tragic C-130 Crash: Turkish Military Plane Down in Georgia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025