Market Movements Amid Tech Valuation Woes and Government Shutdown Hopes
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are set to open lower amid concerns over technology valuations, as markets anticipate the end of a prolonged U.S. government shutdown. Nvidia shares drop after SoftBank divests its holdings. Meanwhile, Rocket Lab shares soar on robust third-quarter revenue.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are projected to open in the red on Tuesday, as apprehensions regarding inflated technology valuations resurface. Investors are keeping a keen eye on the potential resolution of the longest U.S. government shutdown in history, which has been casting a shadow over the economy.
Nvidia's stock fell 1.8% in premarket trading after Japan's SoftBank Group divested its remaining shares in the AI giant for $5.83 billion. Meanwhile, CoreWeave's stocks tumbled 8.3% following a revision of its annual revenue forecast. Despite these setbacks, AI and technology shares had previously rallied.
In other developments, Rocket Lab's shares surged 9.9% after posting record third-quarter revenues. Paramount Skydance shares saw a 5.3% uptick following new cost-cutting measures and plans for substantial investment in streaming. As the U.S. Senate pushes forward with a bill to end the government shutdown, market momentum is anticipated to continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Government Shutdown Nears Resolution Amidst Political Tensions
US Government Shutdown Ends and Policy Shifts Unfold
Showdown at U.S. Congress: Winners and Losers of the Government Shutdown
Market Jitters as Tech Valuations Wobble Amid Government Shutdown Resolution
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown