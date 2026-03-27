TSA Absenteeism Hits Record High Amid Government Shutdown

The partial government shutdown's ripple effects have reached unprecedented levels, with nearly 12% of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security officers absent on Thursday. This marks the highest absenteeism rate since the shutdown began in mid-February.

Numerous reports of severe disruptions and prolonged security lines at airports began emerging on Thursday and continued into Friday. According to TSA, over 3,450 officers were absent, significantly affecting operations in key airports including New York's JFK, Baltimore, and both of Houston's airports.

The situation at these transport hubs underscores the disruptive impact of the government shutdown, highlighting the challenges faced by the TSA in maintaining security amid staff shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)