Himachal's Lavi Fair: A Cultural and Trade Extravaganza Under Governor's Spotlight

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the International Lavi Fair at Rampur Bushahr, emphasizing its deep-rooted cultural and trade significance. The Governor hailed the event as a vibrant celebration that unites tradition, community, and cultural exchange, and honored late Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh for elevating the fair to international status.

The Governor highlighted the role of the fair in promoting Himachal Pradesh's rich cultural heritage through artistic performances. He underscored the fair's importance in addressing social issues like drug abuse, calling for collective community efforts, and stressed the need for environmental conservation for a secure future.

Shukla applauded the fair's organizers for maintaining traditional spirit while featuring new attractions. The Governor inaugurated various exhibitions, focusing on local crafts and products, providing artisans and farmers valuable marketing opportunities. Local officials and folk artists added to the fair's historical and commercial atmosphere with their presence and performances.

