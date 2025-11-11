Left Menu

Himachal's Lavi Fair: A Cultural and Trade Extravaganza Under Governor's Spotlight

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the International Lavi Fair in Himachal Pradesh, highlighting its cultural and trade significance. The fair celebrates the historic unity of communities and showcases traditional arts. Shukla stressed addressing drug abuse and environmental protection while appreciating efforts to preserve Himachal’s heritage and promote local crafts.

Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurating International Lavi Fair. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the International Lavi Fair at Rampur Bushahr, emphasizing its deep-rooted cultural and trade significance. The Governor hailed the event as a vibrant celebration that unites tradition, community, and cultural exchange, and honored late Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh for elevating the fair to international status.

The Governor highlighted the role of the fair in promoting Himachal Pradesh's rich cultural heritage through artistic performances. He underscored the fair's importance in addressing social issues like drug abuse, calling for collective community efforts, and stressed the need for environmental conservation for a secure future.

Shukla applauded the fair's organizers for maintaining traditional spirit while featuring new attractions. The Governor inaugurated various exhibitions, focusing on local crafts and products, providing artisans and farmers valuable marketing opportunities. Local officials and folk artists added to the fair's historical and commercial atmosphere with their presence and performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

