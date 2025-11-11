Red Fort Explosion: FSL Uncovers Two Live Cartridges and Explosive Traces

In a significant development, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has retrieved two live cartridges along with samples of two different explosives from the site of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort. The live cartridges and suspected explosive residues, including traces of ammonium nitrate, have been dispatched for detailed forensic analysis, as per sources.

Experts at the FSL are meticulously testing samples to ascertain the exact composition of the explosive materials. The final report, which is highly anticipated, is expected in the coming days to confirm the explosion's nature and substances involved. Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced compensation for affected families, pledging Rs 10 lakh for families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh each for permanently disabled and seriously injured individuals.

Investigations into the near Fort terror incident are advancing swiftly. Preliminary evidence indicates the explosion was not a traditional suicide blast but rather an accidental detonation triggered by the suspect under pressure. Security agencies have conducted extensive raids, uncovering stockpiles of explosives in multiple locations, including Faridabad and Pulwama, suggesting the suspect acted hastily.

Information from reliable sources reveals the blast lacked the hallmark features of a typical suicide car bombing. Contrary to expected scenarios, the suspect did not target or intentionally collide with a specific target, and the bomb appeared unfinished. The vehicle was in motion during the premature explosion, and the IED lacked the sophistication to cause significant casualties.

Thanks to vigilant nationwide measures and coordinated efforts by security forces, a potentially catastrophic attack was averted. The investigation has now been officially transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who also directed expedited forensic analysis and reporting from FSL on the recovered samples.

During a high-level meeting, the Home Minister urged the NIA to conduct a comprehensive probe and deliver a detailed report promptly. Investigators are tasked with examining material evidence rigorously to determine the explosive nature and identify the perpetrators of the attack. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)