Left Menu

In the Dark: Struggles of Powerless Gaza

Hanan al-Joujou, a Palestinian mother in Gaza, endures life without electricity following a devastating war. Despite the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, infrastructure destruction has left Gaza with minimal power, forcing families to rely on flashlights and solar charging points, highlighting ongoing humanitarian challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 01:28 IST
In the Dark: Struggles of Powerless Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Palestinian mother Hanan al-Joujou, 31, relies on flashlights to feed her children in darkness due to a lack of electricity in Gaza. Even after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the ongoing power crisis means families struggle with basic needs, often skipping meals when flashlights cannot be charged.

The power outage began when Gaza's station ran out of fuel during the conflict. Israeli military sources claim civilian infrastructure isn't targeted, but the destruction led to families fearing fires from candles and abandoning them for safety. Despite attempts to use alternative power sources, the scarcity and cost of batteries make survival difficult.

Efforts to restore electricity face challenges, as more than 80% of Gaza's power distribution network is destroyed, with initial repair costs estimated at $728 million. Solar charging points offer brief relief, but the larger problem persists, emphasizing the urgent need for humanitarian aid and infrastructure rebuilding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
G20 Women's Shutdown: A Silent Protest Against Gender-Based Violence

G20 Women's Shutdown: A Silent Protest Against Gender-Based Violence

 South Africa
2
Endangered Humboldt Penguins Face Decline

Endangered Humboldt Penguins Face Decline

 Global
3
AstraZeneca Reaches New Heights, Pfizer Makes Bold Acquisition

AstraZeneca Reaches New Heights, Pfizer Makes Bold Acquisition

 Global
4
Dow Surges Amid Hopes for Shutdown Resolution, AI Stocks Tumble

Dow Surges Amid Hopes for Shutdown Resolution, AI Stocks Tumble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025