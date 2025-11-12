In the Dark: Struggles of Powerless Gaza

Palestinian mother Hanan al-Joujou, 31, relies on flashlights to feed her children in darkness due to a lack of electricity in Gaza. Even after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the ongoing power crisis means families struggle with basic needs, often skipping meals when flashlights cannot be charged.

The power outage began when Gaza's station ran out of fuel during the conflict. Israeli military sources claim civilian infrastructure isn't targeted, but the destruction led to families fearing fires from candles and abandoning them for safety. Despite attempts to use alternative power sources, the scarcity and cost of batteries make survival difficult.

Efforts to restore electricity face challenges, as more than 80% of Gaza's power distribution network is destroyed, with initial repair costs estimated at $728 million. Solar charging points offer brief relief, but the larger problem persists, emphasizing the urgent need for humanitarian aid and infrastructure rebuilding.

(With inputs from agencies.)