Dominican Republic Restores Power After Nationwide Blackout

The Dominican Republic experienced a significant nationwide electricity outage on Tuesday, according to officials. The blackout was triggered by a failure at the San Pedro I substation at 1:23 p.m. local time.

Efforts to restore the power supply are underway, and the national power system is gradually being returned to normal operations. Joel Santos Echavarria, the Energy and Mines Minister, reported that over 527 megawatts of power have been generated so far.

This amount currently accounts for more than 15% of the national demand, and Echavarria assured that the stabilization process is ongoing, ensuring further recovery of power supply.