Dominican Republic Rapidly Restores Power After Nationwide Blackout

The Dominican Republic experienced a nationwide electricity outage on Tuesday, attributed to a failure at the San Pedro I substation. Despite the setback, officials swiftly responded to restore some power across the nation.

Energy and Mines Minister Joel Santos Echavarria confirmed that over 527 megawatts are now back online, covering more than 15% of national demand. This figure is expected to rise as the stabilization process of the country's grid continues at a steady pace.

Power has resumed in various parts of the country, including Santiago, San Cristobal, Santo Domingo Norte, and several southern regions. Authorities reported that public transportation services have resumed in parts of the capital, operating free of charge, as both hydroelectric and thermal plants reconnect to the system.