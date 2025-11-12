Left Menu

Dominican Republic Rapidly Restores Power After Nationwide Blackout

The Dominican Republic restored some electricity after a nationwide outage caused by a substation failure. Power generation, now over 527 megawatts, continues to increase. Public transportation is operational in parts of the capital. Hydroelectric and thermal plants are gradually reconnecting, prioritizing system stability and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 04:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 04:48 IST
Dominican Republic Rapidly Restores Power After Nationwide Blackout

The Dominican Republic experienced a nationwide electricity outage on Tuesday, attributed to a failure at the San Pedro I substation. Despite the setback, officials swiftly responded to restore some power across the nation.

Energy and Mines Minister Joel Santos Echavarria confirmed that over 527 megawatts are now back online, covering more than 15% of national demand. This figure is expected to rise as the stabilization process of the country's grid continues at a steady pace.

Power has resumed in various parts of the country, including Santiago, San Cristobal, Santo Domingo Norte, and several southern regions. Authorities reported that public transportation services have resumed in parts of the capital, operating free of charge, as both hydroelectric and thermal plants reconnect to the system.

TRENDING

1
Chaos and Change: US Faces Domestic Challenges Amid Political Shifts

Chaos and Change: US Faces Domestic Challenges Amid Political Shifts

 Global
2
Intense Sporting Clashes and Crucial Movements in the World of Sport

Intense Sporting Clashes and Crucial Movements in the World of Sport

 Global
3
Britain Fortifies Public Services Against Cyber Threats

Britain Fortifies Public Services Against Cyber Threats

 United Kingdom
4
Climate Talks Clash: Activists vs. Security in Belem

Climate Talks Clash: Activists vs. Security in Belem

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025