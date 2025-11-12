Historic State Visit: Spanish Monarch in China After 18 Years

In a significant diplomatic move, Spain's King Felipe VI met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday in Beijing. This occasion marks the first visit to China by a Spanish monarch in nearly two decades, highlighting a milestone in bilateral relations.

The state broadcaster CCTV reported that the meeting underscores the importance of continued diplomatic engagement and the potential for increased collaboration between China and Spain. Both countries have emphasized their commitment to strengthening ties through mutual interests and shared goals.

The visit symbolizes not only a cultural exchange but also an opportunity to discuss pivotal issues on the international stage. It showcases the enhanced relationship between the two nations as they look to the future with optimism and cooperation.

