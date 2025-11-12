Historic State Visit: Spanish Monarch in China After 18 Years
King Felipe VI of Spain met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, marking the first Spanish monarch's visit to China in 18 years. The state visit highlights the strengthening of diplomatic and cultural ties between the two nations, emphasizing their ongoing commitment to collaboration and mutual interests.
- Country:
- China
In a significant diplomatic move, Spain's King Felipe VI met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday in Beijing. This occasion marks the first visit to China by a Spanish monarch in nearly two decades, highlighting a milestone in bilateral relations.
The state broadcaster CCTV reported that the meeting underscores the importance of continued diplomatic engagement and the potential for increased collaboration between China and Spain. Both countries have emphasized their commitment to strengthening ties through mutual interests and shared goals.
The visit symbolizes not only a cultural exchange but also an opportunity to discuss pivotal issues on the international stage. It showcases the enhanced relationship between the two nations as they look to the future with optimism and cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
King Felipe's Groundbreaking State Visit to China: Strengthening Ties Amid Geopolitical Shifts
Vladimir Putin's Anticipated Visit to India: Diplomatic Ties on the Horizon
President Droupadi Murmu departs for state visit to Angola and Botswana.
President Murmu reaches Angola as part of two-country state visit
Pakistan and Azerbaijan: Rekindling Diplomatic Ties