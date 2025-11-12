Left Menu

Bihar Elections See Record Turnout as NDA Eyes Victory

As the Bihar Assembly elections concluded, high voter turnout supported BJP MP Jagadambika Pal's confidence in an NDA victory. A historic 66.91% turnout was recorded, with exit polls predicting an NDA win. The counting of votes is set for November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:41 IST
BJP MP Jagadambika Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The conclusion of the Bihar Assembly elections marked a historic moment with a record voter turnout, as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) stands poised for victory. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagadambika Pal expressed optimism about forming the next government based on the substantial voter engagement.

During the second and final phase, Bihar witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout of 68.76%, the highest in its electoral history. Combined with the 65.08% turnout from the first phase, this sets a new record of 66.91% participation, the highest since 1951, as per the Election Commission.

With November 14 pegged as the date for vote counting, exit polls reinforce the NDA's strong position. They suggest a probable victory for the ruling alliance, whereas the opposition Mahagathbandhan is projected to fall short. Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj, debuting in these elections, is not expected to secure significant seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

