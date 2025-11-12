Bihar Elections See Record Turnout as NDA Eyes Victory

The conclusion of the Bihar Assembly elections marked a historic moment with a record voter turnout, as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) stands poised for victory. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagadambika Pal expressed optimism about forming the next government based on the substantial voter engagement.

During the second and final phase, Bihar witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout of 68.76%, the highest in its electoral history. Combined with the 65.08% turnout from the first phase, this sets a new record of 66.91% participation, the highest since 1951, as per the Election Commission.

With November 14 pegged as the date for vote counting, exit polls reinforce the NDA's strong position. They suggest a probable victory for the ruling alliance, whereas the opposition Mahagathbandhan is projected to fall short. Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj, debuting in these elections, is not expected to secure significant seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)