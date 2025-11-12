Controversy Erupts Over Supreme Court's Acquittal in Nithari Killings Case

The recent acquittal of Surendra Koli in the notorious 2006 Nithari serial killings case by the Supreme Court has stirred emotions and questions among the families of the victims. Moninder Singh Pandher, also acquitted, had previously confessed to the crime, according to the victims' father.

The Supreme Court's bench, including Chief Justice BR Gavai, delivered the verdict, dismissing the last standing conviction against Koli. Justice Vikram Nath declared Koli innocent, ordering an immediate release unless held for any other charges, citing unreliable evidence.

This decision comes after successful challenges against his earlier convictions in 12 related cases, setting a precedent following the July decision that nullified both Koli's and Pandher's previous convictions due to unreliable evidence. The ruling has raised serious concerns about accountability in the judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)