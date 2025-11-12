Technology and Warfare: A New Era for the Indian Army

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, underscored the critical importance of technology in current and future warfare during his address at the Delhi Defence Dialogue 2025, hosted by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA). He pointed to the Ukraine-Russia conflict as a real-time illustration of how drones and artificial intelligence are altering the battlefield landscape.

In a detailed presentation, General Dwivedi introduced the 'three Ds'—democratization, diffusion, and demography—as key factors revolutionizing warfare. Technological advancements such as AI, robotics, and cyber tools are reshaping traditional war strategies, particularly in the 'grey zones' of conflict. He noted the shifting global warfare dynamics, with over 50 active conflicts turning regions into test beds for advanced technology.

Emphasizing the concept of Industry 5.0, General Dwivedi remarked on the human-centric approach of future warfare, insisting that technology should augment rather than replace human decision-making. He also addressed the relevance of seventh-generation technology, such as advanced microchips, for the Indian Army's strategic planning. General Anil Chauhan echoed these sentiments, highlighting the diminishing influence of geography in strategic decisions as technological prowess takes center stage. The event, inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, emphasizes the theme 'Harnessing New Age Technology for Defence Capability Development'.

(With inputs from agencies.)