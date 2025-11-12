Left Menu

Faridabad Police Debunks Red Fort Explosion Car Allegations

Faridabad Police deny claims that a car involved in a Red Fort explosion had been parked at Al-Falah University for days. Authorities continue to probe a transnational terror link. The incident, involving multiple arrests and the recovery of explosive materials, sees ongoing investigations by the NIA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:15 IST
Visual from the spot of the blast in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Faridabad Police categorically denied allegations circulating on social media that the i20 car involved in a recent explosion near Delhi's Red Fort had been at Al-Falah University in Daurala for over a week. The car was tied to Dr. Muzammil, a physician linked to explosive materials in Faridabad.

These claims, perpetuated by some media outlets and social platforms, were refuted on X by Faridabad Police, stating no official confirmation backs this narrative. A comprehensive probe is underway to uncover connections between the explosives found in Faridabad and the Red Fort blast, which tragically resulted in eight fatalities.

In response to the incident, security forces have ramped up measures, utilizing K-9 squads to scrutinize locations around the Red Fort where the car explosion occurred on November 10. Arrests initially made in Faridabad have been followed by detentions in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting individuals allegedly part of an international terror network. Dr. Umar, implicated in driving the car in the explosion, is also under investigation for his role in expediting the attack after the terror cell's discovery. The National Investigating Agency continues to lead rigorous inquiries into the bombing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

