Climate Challenges Keep Global Wine Production Below Par

In a year marked by extreme weather, global wine production saw a modest increase in 2025 but continued to fall short of historical averages. The International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) reported a global output of 232 million hectolitres, a 3% increase from the previous year.

Despite this uptick, production levels remained 7% below the five-year average, underscoring ongoing climatic challenges. Regions worldwide faced a mix of heatwaves, droughts, heavy rains, and frosts, profoundly affecting vineyard yields. France experienced its smallest harvest since 1957, while Spain's output hit a 30-year low. Meanwhile, Italy reclaimed its top position globally, thanks to favorable weather.

In the Southern Hemisphere, production increased by 7%, redeeming a three-year decline, with countries like South Africa and Australia boosting output despite other nations experiencing dips. As these fluctuations continue, industry leaders hope that stabilizing inventories and aligning production with consumption will offer some relief to the global wine trade.