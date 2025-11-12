China's Singles' Day Sales: The World's Largest Shopping Event Faces Mixed Outcomes

China's Singles' Day sales festival is concluding after more than a month of promotions across the country's largest e-commerce platforms. The event, renowned as the world's largest shopping spree, struggled to ignite widespread consumer interest this year amidst China's ongoing property crisis and income security concerns.

In reaction to diminished consumer enthusiasm, retailers have intensified their discounting strategies, introduced billions in consumer subsidies, and extended sales events. Leading platforms initiated Singles' Day promotions as early as mid-October, marking the longest edition of the festival yet.

This shifting landscape has resulted in varied outcomes; some brands report exceptional success while others face flat or mildly increased sales. Major platforms like JD.com experienced a rise in order numbers but have yet to disclose comprehensive sales data, reflecting evolving consumer behavior and a strategy shift towards international expansion.

