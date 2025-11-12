Left Menu

The Global Power Surge: A New Era of Energy Expansion

Global power generation capacity is set to grow by over 25% with 1,450 GW under construction, primarily in Asia. Clean energy sources dominate at 66% of new projects, led by solar and hydropower. Fossil fuels remain significant, with coal and gas in the pipeline.

Global power generation is poised for a significant leap, with a 25% increase as 1,450 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity comes online. The projects, spanning solar, wind, coal, and gas, are concentrated in Asia, spotlighting the region's energy demand and infrastructure development.

A majority, two-thirds to be precise, of the ongoing projects are geared towards clean energy, highlighting a shift towards more sustainable power sources. Solar farms are leading the charge with 345 GW under construction, trailed by hydro and wind power projects. Despite clean energy's momentum, coal still holds a major share in fossil fuel projects, with 275 GW under construction.

Asia dominates the current construction landscape, reflecting its 84% share in new power projects. This expansion will increase Asia's global power capacity share to 58%. Meanwhile, regions like the Americas and Europe will witness shifts in their power capacity composition, with noticeable movements towards cleaner energy.

