AI Boom: Sound Investment or Bubble? Zoho's Vembu Sheds Light

Zoho's Chief Scientist, Sridhar Vembu, likens the current AI surge to the dot-com boom, highlighting potential overvaluation risks. Emphasizing sustainable growth, Vembu credits long-term technology development as key. Zoho continues investing in AI, including their in-house Zia LLM, while navigating the current industry's cooling period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:38 IST
Chief Scientist of Zoho, Sridhar Vembu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid interview with ANI, Sridhar Vembu, Chief Scientist at Zoho, expressed concerns over whether the current artificial intelligence (AI) boom is morphing into a bubble. Drawing a parallel with the dot-com era, Vembu indicated that recent signs of a slowdown in the US stock market and technology sectors suggest the industry may be overheating.

Vembu pointed to OpenAI's recent discussions on needing potential government support as evidence of the hype cooling off. He argues the sector's correction, much like the internet post-dot-com bust, is essential for sustainable growth. "We need to cool the hype before AI can truly innovate and grow," Vembu stated.

On Zoho's strategy, Vembu emphasized its focus on long-term technological evolution over market frenzy. He noted, "Being a private company saves us from stock volatility. Our approach is steady, investing in our own AI technologies, like the Zia LLM. It is a long-term endeavor designed to foster meaningful innovation."

Zoho's recent advancements include Zia LLM, a series of AI models tailored for diverse business applications. Built with NVIDIA's AI-computing platform, these models demonstrate Zoho's commitment to creating cutting-edge AI technology. Despite industry cooling, Zoho steadfastly invests, believing in AI's vast potential for business transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

