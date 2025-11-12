Diplomatic Standoff: Iran's Opacity on Nuclear Sites Persists

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has raised concerns over Iran's ongoing refusal to allow inspectors into its nuclear sites, bombed by Israel and the United States back in June. According to a confidential report viewed by Reuters, the agency emphasized that verifying Iran's enriched uranium stockpile is now crucially overdue.

With a lack of access persisting for five months, the IAEA underscored the importance of obtaining immediate entry to these sites. Without verification, uncertainty surrounds the amount and status of enriched uranium Iran possesses, a fact that poses significant implications for international security and diplomatic efforts.

The report urged Iranian authorities to cooperate with the IAEA to meet global transparency standards. Meanwhile, the diplomatic standoff continues, with both the United States and Israel closely monitoring the situation, seeking to apply pressure through international avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)