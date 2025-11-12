Madhya Pradesh: Pioneering a Green Energy Revolution with CBG Plants
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated three Compressed Bio Gas plants aiming to convert waste into energy, helping reduce pollution and stubble burning. The plants, part of a six-unit investment by Reliance Green Energy, mark a significant step towards a sustainable energy future and carbon neutrality by 2070.
In a significant leap towards achieving sustainability, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated three Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plants established by Reliance Green Energy in Bhopal, Indore, and Satna. This virtual inauguration, held at the CM's residence office, highlighted the state's commitment to transforming waste into valuable energy.
Emphasizing the fertility of Madhya Pradesh's land and its potential for energy production, CM Yadav stated that these state-of-the-art plants would play a crucial role in reducing pollution and incidents of stubble burning. 'We are preparing the energy of the future,' he declared, while stressing the necessity for green energy in today's world.
The event also showcased the collaboration between private companies and the state government, aiming to position Madhya Pradesh as a hub for green energy. The plants, part of a Rs 700-crore investment, are expected to cut down annual carbon dioxide emissions by 17,000 tons, exemplifying the government's dedication to environmental protection and clean energy development.
