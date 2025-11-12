Russia and Kazakhstan Forge Stronger Oil Ties
During high-level talks, Russia and Kazakhstan agreed to enhance their partnership in the oil sector, focusing on oil, coal, and electricity cooperation. The discussions highlighted gas supply to Kazakhstan and transit to third countries amidst the backdrop of U.S. sanctions affecting Russian oil companies.
Russia and Kazakhstan have announced a strengthened partnership in the oil sector, following high-level discussions between their leaders in Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met over two days to talk about various energy sectors and address challenges arising from U.S. sanctions.
The discussions particularly focused on boosting cooperation in oil, coal, and electricity, as well as enhancing gas supplies to Kazakhstan and transit routes to other countries.
