Russia and Kazakhstan Forge Stronger Oil Ties

Russia and Kazakhstan have announced a strengthened partnership in the oil sector, following high-level discussions between their leaders in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met over two days to talk about various energy sectors and address challenges arising from U.S. sanctions.

The discussions particularly focused on boosting cooperation in oil, coal, and electricity, as well as enhancing gas supplies to Kazakhstan and transit routes to other countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)