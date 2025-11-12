Left Menu

Russia and Kazakhstan Forge Stronger Oil Ties

During high-level talks, Russia and Kazakhstan agreed to enhance their partnership in the oil sector, focusing on oil, coal, and electricity cooperation. The discussions highlighted gas supply to Kazakhstan and transit to third countries amidst the backdrop of U.S. sanctions affecting Russian oil companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:56 IST
Russia and Kazakhstan Forge Stronger Oil Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia and Kazakhstan have announced a strengthened partnership in the oil sector, following high-level discussions between their leaders in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met over two days to talk about various energy sectors and address challenges arising from U.S. sanctions.

The discussions particularly focused on boosting cooperation in oil, coal, and electricity, as well as enhancing gas supplies to Kazakhstan and transit routes to other countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand CM Champions Sports and Sustainability at National Meet

Uttarakhand CM Champions Sports and Sustainability at National Meet

 India
2
Pension Reform Standoff in France: A Political Tightrope

Pension Reform Standoff in France: A Political Tightrope

 Global
3
Diplomatic Conversations: Strengthening US-India Ties

Diplomatic Conversations: Strengthening US-India Ties

 India
4
Delhi's Police Complaints Authority Increases Efficiency in Complaint Resolution

Delhi's Police Complaints Authority Increases Efficiency in Complaint Resolu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025