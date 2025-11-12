Uttarakhand CM Champions Sports and Sustainability at National Meet

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the All India Forest Sports and Cultural Meet 2025 as the Chief Guest at Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur (Dehradun). He expressed pride in Uttarakhand hosting the 28th edition of the event, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav for their support.

The event attracted 3,390 participants from 42 states and union territories, including over 700 women athletes. Dhami reiterated the importance of sports for physical fitness, personality development, and nation-building. He highlighted sports instill discipline, teamwork, and perseverance—qualities vital for forest personnel who safeguard India's natural resources.

Dhami outlined Uttarakhand's sports infrastructure development, announcing 23 new academies, a state sports university, and a women's sports college. Offering incentives like 'out-of-turn' appointments and cash rewards for medal winners, the government also emphasized sustainability—implementing a 'Green Games' theme and developing a 'Sports Forest'.

The Chief Minister noted Uttarakhand's rich natural endowment, with forests covering 71% of its area. He detailed initiatives like GPS tracking, drone surveillance, and increased compensation for human-wildlife conflict, alongside training for eco-tourism entrepreneurship to bolster conservation and local economies.

Reflecting national campaigns, Dhami urged participants to plant a sapling in tribute to their mothers, aligning with sustainability and personal legacy. He expressed confidence in participants furthering sportsmanship, conservation, and Uttarakhand's vision for a greener future.

