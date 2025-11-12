Left Menu

CM Yadav's Empowerment Quest: Transformative Initiatives in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 1,857 crores to Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries and remotely inaugurated 114 development projects. He affirmed the state's commitment to empowering women and unveiled initiatives, including a world-record tiger sculpture, stadium plans, and infrastructure improvements in Seoni district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:00 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav is transferring money with a single click (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav initiated a significant financial transfer on Wednesday by depositing Rs 1,857 crores into the accounts of over 1.26 crore Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries. This event marked a substantial step towards uplifting women throughout the state. Additionally, Yadav inaugurated 114 new development projects in the Seoni district, including a law college and multiple Sandipani Schools, amounting to Rs 560.75 crore.

During the program in Seoni, CM Yadav highlighted women's pivotal role as symbols of dedication, underscoring the government's steadfast commitment to enhancing their welfare. In alignment with Bhai Dooj celebrations, he announced the increase of the Ladli Bahna Scheme's installment from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500, reinforcing the initiative's evolution from a simple aid program to an empowerment tool transforming Madhya Pradesh.

Further emphasizing women's empowerment, Yadav inaugurated the world's largest tiger sculpture made from scrap at Pench Tiger Reserve. He announced plans to develop a stadium in Ghansor, construct a major bridge in Seoni, and enhance road infrastructure. Engaging with local beneficiaries, Yadav reaffirmed support for farmers, promising wheat purchases and maize crop payments, as a testament to the state's ongoing developmental trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

