US Stocks Ride AI Wave Amid Market Volatility
US stocks experienced a mixed trading day Wednesday. While the S&P 500 edged closer to record highs, the Dow Jones set a new record, and the Nasdaq slipped. Advanced Micro Devices led market gains with a 9% surge, driven by AI momentum. Market volatility persists amid high inflation and cautious interest rate outlooks.
US stocks experienced a mixed day on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 nearing its record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 327 points to achieve a new record, while the Nasdaq declined by 0.3%.
Advanced Micro Devices saw a 9% rise following CEO Lisa Su's comments on expected revenue growth fueled by accelerating AI momentum. However, AI-related stock volatility continues as speculation over their sustainability grows among investors.
Interest in stocks remains high despite a challenging economic climate, including inflation and uncertain Federal Reserve policy on interest rates. Meanwhile, European and Asian markets showed positive trends with gains in major indexes.
