US Stocks Ride AI Wave Amid Market Volatility

US stocks experienced a mixed trading day Wednesday. While the S&P 500 edged closer to record highs, the Dow Jones set a new record, and the Nasdaq slipped. Advanced Micro Devices led market gains with a 9% surge, driven by AI momentum. Market volatility persists amid high inflation and cautious interest rate outlooks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-11-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 03:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US stocks experienced a mixed day on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 nearing its record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 327 points to achieve a new record, while the Nasdaq declined by 0.3%.

Advanced Micro Devices saw a 9% rise following CEO Lisa Su's comments on expected revenue growth fueled by accelerating AI momentum. However, AI-related stock volatility continues as speculation over their sustainability grows among investors.

Interest in stocks remains high despite a challenging economic climate, including inflation and uncertain Federal Reserve policy on interest rates. Meanwhile, European and Asian markets showed positive trends with gains in major indexes.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

