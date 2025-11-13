US Stocks Ride AI Wave Amid Market Volatility

US stocks experienced a mixed day on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 nearing its record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 327 points to achieve a new record, while the Nasdaq declined by 0.3%.

Advanced Micro Devices saw a 9% rise following CEO Lisa Su's comments on expected revenue growth fueled by accelerating AI momentum. However, AI-related stock volatility continues as speculation over their sustainability grows among investors.

Interest in stocks remains high despite a challenging economic climate, including inflation and uncertain Federal Reserve policy on interest rates. Meanwhile, European and Asian markets showed positive trends with gains in major indexes.