Wall Street Surges Amid Hopes of Federal Reopening and Rate Cuts

The MSCI global equities index experienced a slight rise as Wall Street indices showed mixed results. Investors are anxiously awaiting a solution to the U.S. government shutdown and expecting Federal Reserve rate cuts. In response, U.S. Treasury prices rose, while crucial decisions in Congress are closely monitored.

Updated: 13-11-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 04:03 IST
MSCI's global equities index saw a modest increase on Wednesday as Wall Street indices showed mixed results. This came as investors keenly wait for the U.S. Congress to resolve the federal shutdown and bring clarity to the economic outlook.

The dollar dipped against the euro but gained on the yen, which fell to a nine-month low. Anticipating Federal Reserve rate cuts due to weak economic data, U.S. Treasury prices rose. Investors are particularly eyeing a vote in the House of Representatives to end the longest U.S. government shutdown, which has severely impacted economic activity and data releases.

The Dow Jones Transportation average rose by 0.8% as hopes build that disrupted air travel will normalize post-shutdown. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to a record close, and the S&P 500 showed modest gains as investors rotated into value stocks.

