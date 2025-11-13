Wall Street Surges Amid Hopes of Federal Reopening and Rate Cuts

MSCI's global equities index saw a modest increase on Wednesday as Wall Street indices showed mixed results. This came as investors keenly wait for the U.S. Congress to resolve the federal shutdown and bring clarity to the economic outlook.

The dollar dipped against the euro but gained on the yen, which fell to a nine-month low. Anticipating Federal Reserve rate cuts due to weak economic data, U.S. Treasury prices rose. Investors are particularly eyeing a vote in the House of Representatives to end the longest U.S. government shutdown, which has severely impacted economic activity and data releases.

The Dow Jones Transportation average rose by 0.8% as hopes build that disrupted air travel will normalize post-shutdown. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to a record close, and the S&P 500 showed modest gains as investors rotated into value stocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)