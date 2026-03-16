Wall Street Surges: Tech Stocks Lead Gains Amid AI Developments

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index spearheaded Wall Street's advancement on Monday, with Meta standing out among the top gainers. This came after reports suggested sweeping AI-related layoffs at the megacap, counterbalancing high-risk sentiments due to Middle Eastern geopolitical tensions.

Meta climbed 2.6%, reacting to news of plans for significant workforce reductions aimed at offsetting the costs of AI infrastructure. Nvidia also rose 2.6% as it prepared to unveil its latest AI chips and software at its annual developer conference. Foxconn, a major Nvidia partner, reported strong revenue forecasts.

Broader markets saw significant movement; Tesla rose 2.1% with its new AI chip initiative, and Micron announced a second facility in Taiwan. While oil price fluctuations and the Federal Reserve's cautious approach on interest rates spurred some volatility, U.S. equities maintained a stronger standing compared to global peers.

(With inputs from agencies.)