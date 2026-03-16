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Wall Street Surges: Tech Stocks Lead Gains Amid AI Developments

The Nasdaq led Wall Street's gains, driven by tech stocks like Meta, which soared following AI layoff reports. Nvidia's new chip announcements boosted investor sentiment. Tesla and Micron also gained due to forthcoming AI-related projects. Energy news and Federal Reserve meetings added complexity to market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:19 IST
Wall Street Surges: Tech Stocks Lead Gains Amid AI Developments
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The tech-heavy Nasdaq index spearheaded Wall Street's advancement on Monday, with Meta standing out among the top gainers. This came after reports suggested sweeping AI-related layoffs at the megacap, counterbalancing high-risk sentiments due to Middle Eastern geopolitical tensions.

Meta climbed 2.6%, reacting to news of plans for significant workforce reductions aimed at offsetting the costs of AI infrastructure. Nvidia also rose 2.6% as it prepared to unveil its latest AI chips and software at its annual developer conference. Foxconn, a major Nvidia partner, reported strong revenue forecasts.

Broader markets saw significant movement; Tesla rose 2.1% with its new AI chip initiative, and Micron announced a second facility in Taiwan. While oil price fluctuations and the Federal Reserve's cautious approach on interest rates spurred some volatility, U.S. equities maintained a stronger standing compared to global peers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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