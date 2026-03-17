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Wall Street Boosted by AI Stocks and Lower Oil Prices

Wall Street rallied, propelled by AI-related stocks like Meta and Nvidia. Meta gained after announcing workforce reductions, while Nvidia advanced amid new plans revealed at its developer conference. Oil prices dropped amid geopolitical uncertainties. The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting, influencing market reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2026 00:28 IST
Wall Street Boosted by AI Stocks and Lower Oil Prices
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Wall Street experienced a rally on Monday, primarily driven by a surge in AI-related stocks. Meta Platforms saw its stock rise by 5.1% following announcements of significant workforce reductions as part of its strategy to enhance efficiency with AI technology.

Nvidia also shared gains, climbing 2.4% as its CEO, Jensen Huang, introduced new hardware and software plans at the chipmaker's developer conference. Meanwhile, the retreat in oil prices provided additional relief amid ongoing Middle East tensions, creating a positive backdrop for global economic stability.

In the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting, interest rates are widely expected to remain unchanged, though future cuts are predicted beyond October due to volatile oil prices. Despite facing some recent declines, the U.S. equity market has performed better than international counterparts, driven by technology stocks and the country's status as a net oil exporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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