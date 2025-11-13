Empowering Change: Korba's Integration of Vulnerable Tribes into Mainstream Employment

In a significant move towards social integration, the District Administration of Korba, Chhattisgarh, is focusing on uplifting the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), specifically the Pahari Korwa and Birhor communities. The initiative provides employment opportunities in schools and hospitals, offering a fixed honorarium to both educated and non-educated members of these tribes.

The program, led by District Collector Ajeet Vasant, currently employs around 250 individuals. Those who have completed their 12th grade serve as guest teachers, while others work as peons, thanks to funding from the District Mineral Foundation Trust. This initiative has notably motivated many tribal youths to resume their education, enhancing their economic and social standing.

Testimonials from community members, like Nathuram Korwa and Manjani Korwa, highlight the program's positive impact. Employed in local schools and health centers, these individuals report an improved lifestyle and better access to health services. The initiative represents a significant step towards the empowerment and upliftment of these vulnerable communities.

