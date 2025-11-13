Left Menu

Medical Student Linked to Delhi Blast Conspiracy Detained in Kanpur

Mohammad Arif, a medical student in Kanpur, has been detained by the Uttar Pradesh ATS over alleged links to Delhi blast suspect Dr. Shaheen Saeed. Investigations reveal coordinated terror plans involving multiple suspects, who aimed to execute attacks across Indian cities. Explosives and diaries with coded messages were discovered.

In a significant development in the ongoing Delhi blast investigation, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained Mohammad Arif, a medical student from Kanpur, for alleged ties to suspect Dr. Shaheen Saeed. Arif, a first-year cardiology student originally from Anantnag, Kashmir, was questioned following suspicions of involvement in the terror plot.

The Chief Medical Staff at LPS Institute of Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery, Gyanendra Kumar, revealed that Arif had been part of the cardiology department for three months, showing no signs of suspicious behavior. Arif, who resides off-campus, was summoned by authorities for interrogation regarding his possible connection to the case, which has already seen arrests related to the Faridabad arms and explosive haul.

Investigation agencies recovered vital evidence, including diaries with coded messages from accused individuals like Dr. Muzammil and Dr. Umar, indicating a well-orchestrated conspiracy for simultaneous bombings in various Indian cities. The probe also uncovered financial transactions and procurement of explosive materials, unveiling plans for extensive attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

