Lights, Camera, Kashmir: Srinagar's International Film Festival Revives Film Culture

Srinagar hosts a three-day international film festival organized by the Vomedh group, rejuvenating Kashmir's cinematic culture and offering a platform for young filmmakers. Featuring a variety of films from 30 entrants out of 20 countries, this event highlights the region's artistic spirit and its allure to filmmakers worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:36 IST
Visual from the International Film Festival Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The scenic valleys of Kashmir came alive as the three-day International Film Festival kicked off in Srinagar, aiming to revive the film culture in the region. Organized by the Vomedh group, the festival provides a unique platform for young talents to showcase their passion for filmmaking.

Kashmir, often recognized as a 'cinematographer's paradise,' continues to captivate directors with its stunning beauty. The festival at Tagore Hall screens both international and local student films, drawing inspiration from cinematic art and emphasizing cultural traditions.

Amid hectic academic schedules, students find solace in filmmaking, a medium offering creative expression and mental relief. Attendees like Nibah Fatima and Manaal Hussain appreciate the festival's role in cultural exchange and personal expression. Running from November 12 to 14, 100 films were registered, with 30 slated for screening, illustrating Kashmir's ongoing artistic allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

