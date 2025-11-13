Left Menu

Kakinada Police Bust Gold Theft Syndicate, Recover ₹60 Lakh Worth Ornaments

Kakinada Police in Andhra Pradesh have resolved a major gold theft, recovering ornaments worth ₹60 lakh and arresting three suspects. The efficient operation, blending traditional methods with modern surveillance, was praised by DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and boosted public confidence in local law enforcement.

Kakinada Police cracked a gold theft case, recovering 624 grams of gold ornaments (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement for law enforcement, Kakinada Police have swiftly cracked a high-profile gold theft case, recovering 624 grams of gold ornaments valued at around ₹60 lakh. The Andhra Pradesh Police revealed that three suspects have been taken into custody concerning the theft.

The breakthrough came after a prompt investigation was launched following a report of stolen gold. Utilizing specific leads, the police team meticulously tracked the suspects and retrieved the stolen jewelry. DGP Harish Kumar Gupta commended the Kakinada Police for their exceptional work, noting their success in restoring trust among the community.

Officials highlighted the blend of traditional investigative techniques and modern surveillance that led to the arrest of the accused and recovery of the gold items, including necklaces, bangles, and rings. Authorities also encouraged citizens to remain alert against suspicious activities, emphasizing their commitment to effective law enforcement and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

