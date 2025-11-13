Left Menu

Delhi High Court Issues Notice to ED on Sandeepa Virk's Bail Plea in Money Laundering Case

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate regarding the bail plea of beauty influencer Sandeepa Virk, arrested for money laundering in August. Her bail was previously denied by the trial court. The case involves serious allegations, including duress of proceeds for acquiring property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:02 IST
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has intervened in the bail proceedings of beauty influencer Sandeepa Virk, currently under arrest for her alleged involvement in a money laundering scandal. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has sought a status report from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) while setting December 16 as the next hearing date.

The trial court at Tis Hazari previously denied bail for Virk, with the ED filing a chargesheet outlining severe charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Rejecting her bail plea, the court cited the gravity of accusations, fearing that granting bail may lead to absconding, evidence tampering, or witness intimidation by the accused.

The ED's investigation reveals that Virk and Amit Gupta allegedly acquired properties using laundered money. Virk's business, a purported FDA-approved beauty product website, was implicated as a front for these activities, with claims of fraudulent business practices solidified by inconsistencies and misrepresentations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

